MILTON — On Oct. 19, Pinpoint FCU will join more than 56,000 credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day. This year marks the 75th anniversary of International Credit Union Day.
ICU Day highlights the many ways that credit unions across the world help members work towards achieving their financial goals. On Oct. 19 and 20, the credit union — located at 37 Ferry Lane, Milton — will be offering baked goods and coffee in the morning, and at lunch chicken corn soup, hot dogs and soda, while supplies last. Adults can take a chance on the Plinko board to win some Pinpoint swag. The kids can each pick from a Lollipop Tree to find the hidden Visa gift card. There will also be be a coloring contest.
