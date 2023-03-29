LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has joined with Gift of Life Donor Program to promote organ and tissue donation throughout April, as part of National Donate Life Month.
Gift of Life is encouraging individuals to register to become an organ, tissue, and cornea donor, which is as easy as visiting donors1.org.
"Transplantation is one of the most significant advancements in the history of medicine, with 95 percent of Americans saying they support organ donation. Still, the need for organs is far greater than the number available," said Richard D. Hasz, president and CEO of Gift of Life. "Gift of Life’s mission includes educating our community about the powerful impact they can make by taking less than a minute to register as an organ, tissue and cornea donor."
“As a community hospital, we are uniquely positioned to not only tend to the health needs of our patients, but to inspire our neighbors and friends to be mindful of wellness in all aspects of life,” said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “The more people we can inspire to become organ donors, the better we can serve our mission to be advocates for the well-being of our entire community.”
Individuals are encouraged to talk with family members and friends about registering as a donor. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and a tissue donor can improve the lives of more than 100 others. To sign up, visit www.donors1.org.
Some facts about organ, tissue, and cornea donation:
• Anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race, or medical history.
• More than 5,000 children and adults in the region await life-saving organ transplants. Thousands of others could benefit from life-enhancing tissue transplants.
• With more than 90,000 people across the nation awaiting a kidney, it is the organ in greatest demand, followed by liver, heart, and lungs.
• Because conditions such as diabetes and hypertension are often more prevalent in the multicultural community, these individuals make up more than 50 percent of those on the national organ transplant list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.