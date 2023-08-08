State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 9:33 p.m. Aug. 3 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fiesta driven by Whitney Brosious, 30, of Selinsgrove, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Brosious and passenger Caitlyn Mordan, 32, of Sunbury, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
Charges of driving under the influence are pending an investigation, troopers stated.
MIDDLEBURG — Troopers reported charging Lance Weller, 25, of Selinsgrove, with drug paraphernalia, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:03 p.m. Aug. 5 at East Main Street and Wausau Road, Middleburg.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Jean Best, 56, of Oil City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana after troopers said she was found sleeping in a vehicle, at 11:56 p.m. Aug. 4 at River Road and South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Shawn Yarger, 46, of Middleburg, reported the theft of a dog.
The theft was reported at 11 a.m. July 18 at 661 Bowersox Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Best Buy, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of wireless headphones, valued at $997.
The theft was reported at 6:50 p.m. July 18 at 110 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of obscene materials, with a 16-year-old Allenwood girl being a victim in the matter.
The report was filed at 8:33 p.m. July 18 along Back Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — Julie Traver, 32, of Millville, reported that Nicholas Titman, 33, of Millville, damaged her weed whacker by hitting it off the ground, and then stomping his foot on it.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3:04 p.m. Aug. 6 at Beagle and Stere roads, Greeenwood Township, Columbia County.
GREENE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a burglary which occurred between 11:45 p.m. July 25 and 12:05 a.m. July 26 at Valero, North Mill Street, Green Township, Clinton County.
According to troopers, $2,070 in currency was taken, along with a cash drawer valued at $500 and safe valued at $250. A $1,500 glass door was damaged, along with a cabinet valued at $200.
