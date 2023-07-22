HUGHESVILLE — For the second year in a row the Lycoming County Fairgrounds will be the location of an event aimed at helping kids.
Todd Foust secretary of the of Penitent Souls motorcycle club, said in 2011 a group of motorcycle enthusiasts had a vision to develop an organization that would help kids in need.
"We help sick or injured children in the local area where 100% of all funds we raise go directly back to the kids we aim to help," said Foust. "Last year we helped 35 to 40 local children with needs."
He said the group's second focus is trying to "remove the stigma that men who wear leather and ride bikes are bad dudes.
"There's a lot of nice, generous guys out there who enjoy motorcycles," Foust said.
The group raises funds to help area children — from the terminally ill to those who maybe have a broken leg — with travel and other expenses related to treatment and medical bills. Each Christmas, the group provides toys for underprivileged children.
"Last Christmas we provided 15 to 18 families with toys and gifts for their children during the Christmas holiday," said Foust. "We help families from above Williamsport, clean down to Shamokin. Recently we gave money towards a special park for autistic children in the Berwick area."
The group also supports other motorcycle clubs with charitable efforts.
Penitent Souls is supporting the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club, of Milton, with its annual fundraising ride for the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program.
Penitent Souls is also gearing up for its largest annual fundraiser, to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 12, at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville.
The event will include a car show, motorcycle ride, live and silent auction.
"There will be two DJ's playing music both inside the auction building and out at the car show. This event is not just for bikers as there is something for everyone to see and enjoy," said Foust.
There will also be several food trucks, axe throwing, a smash house and so much more.
The Hughesville Fire Department will be performing a jaws of life demonstration, and there will be a search and rescue dog demonstration.
Foust said that the outpouring of support from the community and from the Lycoming County Fair officials has been overwhelming.
