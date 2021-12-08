Warrior Run mandates masking through Jan. 21

TURBOTVILLE — By a vote of 7-2, the Warrior Run School District school board during a Tuesday committee session voted to return to mandated masking in the district, through Friday, Jan. 21.
Board members JJ Lyons and Gail Foreman voted against the return to mandated masking. Voting in favor were Doug Whitmoyer, Tamara Hoffman, Linda Shupp, Danelle Reinsburrow, Jennifer Meule, Daniel Truckenmiller and Robert Hormell.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the board will be reevaluating the decision during a committee session scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Hack said the decision to reinstate the masking mandate was made due to "local conditions" and the number of positive cases. Most recently, the district "strongly recommended" masking but did not require it among students, staff and those entering school buildings.
Since the Thanksgiving break, Hack said 11 students across the district have tested positive for COVID-19, with additional test results pending.
In addition, Hack said 75 students are currently quarantined, due to the potential exposure to the virus either in the school setting our outside of school.
When quarantined, Hack said students are directed to utilize real-time online learning.
"The board is very adamant, they do not want this (mandate) to be for a long period of time," he said. "We want to make sure students are not sick for the Christmas holiday season or quarantined."
With area medical facilities at capacity, Hack said the district wants to do its part to not contribute to the burden on the health care system.
"We are trying to do our part, as a school community, to make sure our communities are not overrun (with COVID-19 cases)," he said.
With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the district, Hack said nursing staff and administrators have been bogged down conducting contact tracing, notifying the families of students who may have been exposed to the virus.
"They are not able to get to their other job responsibilities," he said, of nursing staff and administrators.
In addition, Hack noted the burden on families when students must quarantine or contract the virus.
"We know that our families don't necessarily have the ability to have child care," he said. "We are seeing the impact of not wearing masks regularly on our entire school community."
