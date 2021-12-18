BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania students majoring in professional sales and marketing will have access to a guaranteed paid internship with Paychex Inc. starting in fall 2022. Bloomsburg is the first school that Paychex is partnering with for guaranteed paid internships.
The internships will begin as virtual but will transition to a hybrid model later.
