BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host the seventh Annual Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
This event brings together amateur and professional artists, crafters, engineers and performers in a combination of large spectacles and communal interactive experiences.
The day will feature live entertainment, hands-on activities for children, over 60 vendors selling one-of-a-kind arts and crafts, and great food.
For more information, visit https://bloomsburg.makerfaire.com/.
