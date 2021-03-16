LEWISBURG — Formal arraignment of a Union County man on several counts of aggravated indecent assault and other allegations was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 26 in the Court of Common Pleas.
Antanasio Reyes, 46, of Lewisburg, waived three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault forcible compulsion at a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffery A. Rowe. A single felony count of corruptions of minors, defendant age 18 or above, five misdemeanor counts of indecent assault forcible compulsion and a single count of stalking were also waived.
Papers filed against Reyes, then co-owner of Reba and Pancho’s in East Buffalo Township, alleged he fondled the genitals of a female employee. According to the filing, the alleged victim was age 16 at the time, and was afraid of losing her job if anything was said. The victim was also fearful that her mother who also worked at the restaurant would lose her job if the situation became known.
It was alleged in the filing that the encounters between Reyes and the employee happened “almost daily” between September 2015 and August 2016. The papers filed also claimed Reyes progressively used more force as the encounters continued, including forcible kissing, pushing the victim into a corner of an upstairs office and other unwanted contact.
After the victim left Reba and Pancho’s due to a medical condition, it was alleged that Reyes would drive past her residence on “numerous occasions” and slow down to watch before turning around and passing again. What was described as “stalking” was also included in the complaint, and described how Reyes allegedly followed the victim to shopping establishments and her subsequent place of employment.
The victim and her family left the state for a time, but upon their return alleged that Reyes again attempted to make contact with her. The victim filed for a protection from abuse order after the last known instance. In July, the victim also reported the alleged assaults and requested charges be filed.
Reyes posted $50,000 bail in September after charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.