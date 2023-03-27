Author, illustrator to visit library

LAURELTON – Local illustrator and author Chris Ring will celebrate the release of his graphic novel “Seamus the Famous: The Eternity Run” with a book signing to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the West End Library, Ball Park Road, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
For more than 25 years, Ring has worked as a commercial illustrator. He got his start in comics writing and illustrating the “Carbon Knight” miniseries at Lunar Studios. He has worked on many projects for PMK’s Imagination, including Edgar Allan Poe’s “Nevermore” and “The Perfect Victim”. Ring also illustrated two Star Wars card series and numerous independent comics for a variety of publishers.
