LEWISBURG — A 37-year-old Lewisburg woman has been charged with the alleged indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl.
Khadijah S. Ligon has been charged with two counts of indecent assault as the result of an alleged incident which occurred July 13-14 in Lewisburg.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg, by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Patrolman Gary Heckman.
The girl told a forensic interviewer that she was given permission by her mother to spend the night at Ligon's home. As she was trying to sleep, the girl said she felt "something" touch her inner thigh.
"The juvenile stated that she looked down and saw Ligon touching her," court documents state. "The juvenile stated that she moved Ligon's hand and that she jumped up."
Ligon denied touching the girl, who said Ligon alleged touched her again before going to the kitchen to get something which she put in the girl's pants.
According to court documents, Ligon said she did not recall the incident and believed the allegation "was crazy." Later, she allegedly admitted to being intoxicated at the time of the incident.
"Prior to the conclusion of the interview Ligon agreed that the incident could have occurred and that she did not remember during the incident," Heckman wrote, in court documents. "It was apparent during the interview that Ligon would contradict herself and only remember certain details of the alleged incident.
A preliminary hearing for Ligon has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 19 before Rowe.
