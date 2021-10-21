WATSONTOWN — A National Disability Employment Awareness Month event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Defender's Trading Post, located inside the former Watsontown Elementary School building at 1100 Main St., Watsontown.
The event will include trick-or-treating for children. A food truck will be available.
Several employers and agencies will also be in attendance, including Patton Logistics Group, Geisinger, Strong Industries, Watsontown Rehabilitation, PEAL Center, PA CareerLink, The ARC of PA and Hope enterprises.
For more information, email cgrow@wrsd.org or laurtaylor@pa.gov.
