EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Children visiting the Public Library for Union County (PLUC) will soon have a comfortable and more convenient space to explore, learn and use their imaginations.
Roberta Greene, PLUC director, said Thursday the library’s renovation and expansion project was about 95% complete.
The $1.75 million project will also include a reconfiguration of areas for grown-up material. But its highlight, a new Children’s Library, required an addition to the library building.
Greene said after nearly a year of not being able to have programs in person, the library staff was looking forward to opening up the new area to library patrons. Delays were encountered because of manufacturing and delivery challenges encountered in the last year.
The addition, dubbed the Exploratorium, would also be a site for performances and craft activities. Even the area outside of the new children’s area could be used as a learning space.
“We now have a rain garden out here,” Greene said. “It is part of our storm water management requirement from East Buffalo Township. We see that as a great outdoor learning space.”
The rain garden will be part of the PLUC Kids in the Garden programming which Greene said was a fine way to connect young people with their environment and showing them the skills of growing.
The staff was hoping for an early-summer debut with a socially distanced celebration to mark the opening during warmer weather. But Greene said opening was still in a holding pattern as some materials needed have not been received. It was indicative of supply chain challenges encountered over the last year and meant they would have to wait patiently.
“We can’t get a certificate of occupancy until everything is completed and the township has had it’s inspection,” Greene said. “We’re in a nice holding pattern at this point.”
PLUC needed to raise $900,000, a local match, to qualify for competitive grants from the Keystone Foundation Parks and Conservation Fund and the Donald B. and Dorothy Stabler Foundation ($850,000 total).
Steve Patton, Watsontown Trucking Company president, was alerted to the project by Ben Ranck, a member of the capital committee, and was happy to help out. Having four, and soon five, grandchildren under the age 5 prompted the thought that they would be using the facility.
Patton soon visited the new library area with his daughters and made a decision.
“When I got here, I was taken aback by this area that they specially made for family learning,” he said. “I got some information and asked (Greene) if they would be interested in a sponsorship.”
After stepping outside for a brief conversation with his daughter, Patton returned and said his foundation would be up for the challenge.
“We donated $100,000 for this project,” he said. “We feel really good about it. The whole family does.”
Don Adams, PLUC board president and campaign cabinet chair, observed how the expansion was timely. During five years before the pandemic, he said use of the library has increased by 35% among families with young children. Adams said the dedicated space for children would make it easier for community groups to book community rooms as needed.
Greene noted the new area would be able to accommodate PLUC programming. It starts with Baby Story Time and continues with different programs for preschoolers and their parents.
“Parents are the first teachers,” Greene said. “Then we start supporting the school curriculum, with programming here which includes emphasis on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math).”
Even a big blue “interactive wall” near the Children’s Library could be used as a learning tool. Holes in the wall, as observers have noted, were like circular or square blocks for children.
Greene said shapes and strong color were parts of the roots of learning. She predicted that at closing time, The Family Place Center would be a place young people would balk at leaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.