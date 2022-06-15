GREENE TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., man died in a Monday crash in Interstate 80 involving four tractor-trailer trucks and a Van Hool Bus carrying 55 passengers, primarily teenagers from the Columbus, Ohio, area.
Troopers said Mirzod Ayubov was killed in the crash, which occurred at 6:57 p.m. along Interstate 80, at mile marker 186, Greene Township, Clinton County. Ayubov was identified as the passenger in a 2017 Volvo driven by Mirazim Ayubov, 29, of Brooklyn.
Troopers said the Volvo rear-ended a 2019 Freightliner driven by Brandon Edwards Wacht, 29, of Scottsville, Ky., as the Freightliner slowed for a construction zone.
As a result of the contact, the Freightliner struck the bus, driven byStephanie Crary, 42, of Springboro, Ohio. The bus then struck a 2015 Kenworth driven by John White, 67, of Hartstown, which struck a 2020 Freightliner driven by Vasyl Figel, 29, of River Grove, Ill.
The only other injuries reported in the crash were to Mirazim Ayubov, who was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of suspected serious injuries, and to Edwards Wacht, who was transported to UPMC Lock Haven for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Mirazim Ayubov was cited with following too closely. An investigation into the crash continues.
