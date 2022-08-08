LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council is currently seeking artists for 2022 Stroll Through The Arts.

Stroll Through The Arts is an annual event in downtown Lewisburg which showcases artists of the region. It is hosted by the Lewisburg Arts Council in partnership with downtown Lewisburg businesses

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.