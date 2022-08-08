LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council is currently seeking artists for 2022 Stroll Through The Arts.
Stroll Through The Arts is an annual event in downtown Lewisburg which showcases artists of the region. It is hosted by the Lewisburg Arts Council in partnership with downtown Lewisburg businesses
Artwork is displayed in store windows and interior spaces if applicable for eight days in October. The objective is to increase exposure and patronage of artists and businesses.
Artists will be notified by Friday, Sept. 2. Officials note the date has been changed from previous years.
Stroll Through The Arts 2022 will be held from noon Saturday, Oct. 15 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
