LEWISBURG — New staff, substitutes and a couple of retirements were approved by Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors at their most recent meeting.
Joshua Eck was approved as a special education teacher at Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School for 2021-22. Certified in a variety of areas including English in middle and high school and English as a Second Language from pre-K to high school, his salary was set at $56,628.
Pamela Kurtz, Jane Klaus and Jolene Nickel were approved as new substitutes for 2021-22.
Retirements effective at the end of the school year included Tammi Christini, Kelly Elementary health and physical education teacher and Mary Kay Czap, middle school mathematics teacher.
Resignations of Daniel Edmiston and Michelle Wray, high school custodians, were accepted. Wray was approved as a support staff substitute custodian at a rate of $12.30 per hour. Emma Freeman was approved as a student substitute custodian at a rate of $12.30 per hour.
The board’s personnel report also noted approval of Kenneth Wagner Jr. as assistant junior high softball coach (Salary $1,561.50), Tonya Berge, head coach junior high field hockey ($2,904 plus $250) and Kyle Mowery as second semester mentor for Joshua Eck ($629).
An extra-compensatory contract offered to Frances DeNick, assistant varsity football coach, was rescinded ($2,682).
Other consent agenda action included repair and rehabilitation of the running track at the Pawling Athletic Complex. A $16,500 contract was awarded to Att Sports of Berlin, N.J.
A CoStars cooperative buying bid from the McClure Company to repair a boiler at Linntown Intermediate School was also approved. The $11,888 bid included cleaning, gasket work, pressure tests and removal of a leaking section.
