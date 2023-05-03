LEWISBURG — A change of colors in mail-in ballot envelopes was at the center of a debate which broke out during Tuesday’s Union County Board of Elections meeting portion of the county commissioners meeting.
Director of Elections Greg Katherman said the vendor which supplies Union County with its mail-in ballots changed the color of the secrecy envelope from white to yellow.
“I was surprised at the change,” said Katherman.
Katherman read a release about the change during the meeting.
“The instructions included with your May 16, 2023, mail-in ballots referred to the official election ballot secrecy envelope as white, when in fact the envelope color is yellow,” the release states. “Your ballot should be placed in the yellow envelope titled official election ballot.
Members from the public attended the meeting and raised concerns about the integrity of Union County elections with the color change in return envelopes.
“In no way will the color of the envelops cause any problems with a person’s mail-in ballot being counted,” Katherman said. “We receive mail-in ballots from the military and they come in white envelopes and are counted. The color of the envelope will not change the outcome of the ballot.”
The question arose as to how many Democrats to Republicans were represented by mail-in ballots, to which Katherman said “it’s about two-to-one, Democrats to Republicans.”
A suggestion was made to send a notice out by post card to the nearly 1,600 mail-in-ballot holders about the color change in the envelops.
“I don’t see the additional need or expense of sending out a card if the ballot will be counted no matter what color the envelope is when it comes back in,” Election Board Vice Chair Billy Allred said.
Secretary of the Elections Board John Showers, however, made a motion to send out notification cards to the mail-in ballot holders. The motion failed due to a lack of a second.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said the county is planning a recycling event July 7-8, which will focus mainly on electronics.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• To use a loss prevention grant to update work release locks, at a cost of $3,525, and to update cameras at the Mifflinburg Government building, for $390.45.
• The Union County Safety Committee to use a Pcomp Safety Improvement Grant to update an intercom system, at a cost of $11,165, and for a corrections jump bag, at a cost of $224.
• Appointing Mary Ann Stanton to fill the unexpired term of Marcia Cooney on the Union County Hospital Authority, through Dec. 31, 2024.
• Approved a recommendation from Director of Probation to hire Megan Kearney for the Juvenile Probation Officer I position effective May 22, 2023.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
