Union County mail-in-ballots stir questions

From left, Billy Allred, John Showers, Dave Hassenplug, the Union County Election Board discuss changes to the color of envelops for mail-in ballots in Union County.

 JIM DIEHL/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — A change of colors in mail-in ballot envelopes was at the center of a debate which broke out during Tuesday’s Union County Board of Elections meeting portion of the county commissioners meeting.

Director of Elections Greg Katherman said the vendor which supplies Union County with its mail-in ballots changed the color of the secrecy envelope from white to yellow.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

