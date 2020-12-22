LEWISBURG — Albright Care Services, an Asbury Communities affiliate, recently reported a RiverWoods Senior Living Community resident death associated with COVID-19.
The Asbury Communities website noted the death of the skill nursing facility resident was in a hospital. No in-house deaths have been reported.
In figures updated Tuesday Dec. 22, a total of 26 active cases were reported among residents. They included 18 in the skilled nursing facility, seven in personal care and one in residential living community.
Meantime, 89 residents from skilled nursing reported potential exposure, symptoms or had tests pending. Two personal care and three residential living reported similarly and all were on quarantine or isolation.
Six associates reported active cases of COVID-19 and 10 associates reported being quarantined with potential exposure, symptoms or pending tests. There were no associate deaths connected with COVID-19.
Diakon Senior Living Services figures were also updated to report 14 active cases cases among Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village skilled nursing facility residents. Staff cases included 19 in skilled nursing and two in personal care.
All figures were up in recent weeks.
As of Monday, Dec. 21, Guardian Healthcare reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours at Rolling Hills, Millmont.
The system website reported Rolling Hills has "not had at least three cases of onset of respiratory symptoms within the previous 72 hours." A cumulative count of 5 cases was reported for the week. The figure covered residents and staff.
