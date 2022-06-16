LEWISBURG — The Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee has announced a return to downtown Lewisburg for the traditional celebration of veterans and communities.
The celebration begins with food vendors and other fun at 5 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Wolfe Field, Lewisburg. At 7 p.m., a performance by Blue River Soul featuring Karen Meeks will be held.
The Blue River Band includes pianist/singer Rich Findlay, Ted DiCola on saxophone, Chris Minnich on drums and Stan Piaskowski on bass. Meeks’ musical experience allows here the versatility to sing jazz, blues, rock and pop.
As it gets dark, Bixler Pyrotechnics will launch a 100% computerized fireworks show. Its largest shells, 8-inches in diameter, will break over a tenth of a mile in the night sky.
“We are thrilled to have Weis Markets return as our long-time sponsor of what is already an awesome fireworks event. And thank you to USA Life for taking this year’s show to another level,” noted Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee President Terry Burke.
“This year, we’re proud to co-sponsor the 2022 Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Celebration along with USA Life to put on the largest fireworks show in Union County history,” said Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing Ron Bonacci. “Weis Markets remains committed to veterans year-round through weekly discounts for veterans and our annual partnership with Paralyzed Veterans of America. We look forward to celebrating with a viewing party and block party at our Lewisburg store.”
“We want to give a big salute to all the veterans at home and abroad, and to all Americans right here in the heart of Pennsylvania,” added USA Life CEO, Shawn Stout. “We haven’t been able to do things like this for two years, so we wanted to make this year’s show as big as we could.”
Rain dates for the fireworks event are Saturday, June 25 or Sunday, June 26, if needed.
The Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade returns to downtown Lewisburg starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, along Market Street, South Third Street and University Avenue.
Before the parade steps off, the All-Veteran Group parachute team will glide into Lewisburg. The group has performed more than 50,000 parachute jumps combined, including three with former President George H.W. Bush.
The All-Veteran Group appearance is sponsored by Geisinger.
The 2022 parade will feature nearly a dozen bands, including including high school marching bands, drum and bugle corps, string bands, pipe bands and a drum and fife band. Lewisburg and surrounding communities gets to say thank you to nearly 100 veterans including five who served in World War II.
The Sgt. Thomas Reimensnyder Patriot Award is new for 2022. The award will go to the community group that enters the most patriotic float in the parade. The winner will receive $250 from Susquehanna Community Bank and a trophy designed and produced by students from SUN Area Technical Institute.
Following the parade, the Bucknell University President’s Grove will be the site for a Veterans Recognition Ceremony and rededication of the veterans’ monument. Musical performances and a picnic in the park will follow.
The parade will take place rain or shine.
