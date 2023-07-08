Marriage licenses
• Bobby Campbell, 49, Milton, and Tessa Wertman, 45, Milton.
• Steven Rowe Sr., 49, Watsontown, and Lori Relyea, 49, Watsontown.
• Exonia Crespo, 33, Milton, and Elvin Ramos Burgos, 38, Milton.
• Alexandria Herb, 22, Zerbe Township, and Luke O'Brien, 23, of Zerbe Township.
• Avery Wenger, 23, Beaver, and Hayden Wilkins, 22, Watsontown.
• Julio Sanchez, 24, Kulpmont, and Holly Dowden, 36, Leesville, La.
• Hanna Lankaitis, 33, Jackson Township, and Mitchell Vousey, 29, Chambersburg.
• Ethan Tharp, 21, Coal Township, and Kaylee Koshinski, 21, Coal Township.
Deed tranfsers
• Tegan L. Follmer and Rachel Follmer to Tre A. Swartz, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Kim D. Herr and Brian D. Herr to Corey C. Danowsky and Kelcie Danowsky, property in Turbot Township, $106,000.
• Ronald J. Hartranft estate, John K. Hartranft exuector and Christine F. Hartranft exeuctor to Craig Rodabaugh and Cynthia Rodabaugh, property in Watsontown, $237,500.
• Dennis M. Shulick and Susan E. Shulick to Pak Shing Chilu and Angel O. Chiliu, property in Lewis Township, $425,000.
• Doris A. Brown to Michelle K. Unrow and Brian D. Krieger, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Aaron S. Lauver and Tonya L. Lauver to Tonya L. Lauver, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Robert Edward Rutherford and Elizabeth Meloon Rutherford to Shane B. Ettinger and Heather M. Ettinger, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Walter A. Shaner to Max L. Kennel and Donna L. Kennel, property in Lewis Township, $125,000.
• A. Thomas Hans and Avis M. Hans to A. Thomas and Avis Hans Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Ryon Fleming trustee, property in Milton, $1.
• Keith A. Houtz Sr. and Cortney M. Houtz to AR Property Holdings LLC, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $297,000.
• Daniel A. Neuhard and Peggy A. Neughard to Daniel A. Neuhard and Peggy Neuhard Primary Residence and Asset Protector Trust, Daniel A. Neuhard trustee and Peggy A. Neuhard trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Maurer Family Trust to G&C Atlas Properties LLC, property in Ralhp Township, $240,000.
• Linda K. Dorman to Brianne N. Kauffman and Kody Shatto, property in Upper Augusta Township, $150,000.
• John Mudry Jr. to Gary R. Mudry, Michael A. Mudry and Jeffrey J. Mudry, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Catherine L. Rebuck to Jeffrey Rebuck Jr., property in Little Mahanoy Township, $108,000.
• Lena M. Miller and Russell James Miller Jr. to Excellent Facility Services Inc., property in Shamokin, $1.
• Dylan Silas Tamecki, Taylor Mary Sheibley and Taylor Mary Tamecki to Maria C. Bressi, property in Ralpho Township, $193,900.
• Pauline I. Mace Family Protection Trust and Terry L. Mace trustee to Pauline I. Mace, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Albert W. Townsend III and Bonnie Lee Townsend to Janet J. Schoppy, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• Macy Kelly and Kevin Kelly to Thomas F. Peeler and Kathleen E. Peeler, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Orfington LLC to Jeffrey D. Spears and Ruth D. Spears, property in Shamokin, $23,000.
• Mathieu Gascon and Heather Gascon to Donna Slack, property in Mount Carmel, $69,000.
• Jeffrey Ray Wiest and Leaan Wiest to Jerry R. Wiest and Leann P. Wiest, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• SNJK Inc. to Big Mountain Anthracite LLC, property iN Zerbe Township, $1.
• Keith M. Good and Lura A. Good to Emily Richardson, property in Ralpho Township, $140,000.
• Maria Bressi to Alan M. Rubendall, property in West Cameron Township, $114,900.
• Matthew J. Lupotsky and Andrea L. Lupotsky to Mustafa Akkol and Ana L. Guardado, property in Shamokin, $28,000.
• Matthew C. Willier and Valerie H. Chapel to Valerie H. Chapel, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Reynold C. Feger to Ryan R. Feger, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Bradley C. Carpetner and Kayla A. Marchetti to Cassidy L. Roadarmel, property in Shamokin Township, $198,999.
• David L. Ramer and Shelley A. Ramer to Jason Paul Bottiger and Cody Lee Bottiger, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Dennis Sinkovich to Bown Developments LLC, propertyiN Zerbe Township, $1.
• Sherry L. Houtz, Sherry L. Soto andIsrael Soto Jr. to Bowen Developments LLC, property in Zerbe Township, 41.
• Marshall D. Hummel and Elizabeth S. Hummel to Bowen Developments LLC, property iN Zerbe Township, $1.
• Bradford T. Mull and Cindy L. Mull to Danika C. Angstadt, property in Point Township, $1.
• Robert L. Steinhart Sr., Jane Steinhart, Robert L. Steinhart Jr. and Eileen S. Steinhart to Steinhart Revocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Robert L. Steinhart Sr., Jane Steinhart, RObert L. Steinhart Jr. trustee and Eileen S. Steinhart trustee, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Bridget P. Yeigh to Terry Carl Jr., property in Coal Township, $1.
