Adapt and Thrive

Canadian Olympic bronze medalist and motivational speaker Joey Lye.

 JIM DIEHL THE WEEKENDER

LEWISBURG — An Olympian now living in Lewisburg experienced a huge weight being lifted from her shoulders as a bronze medal was placed around her neck during the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games. 

Joey Lye was born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and grew up in Scarborough with her parents, Jim and Kathy, and sister Heather. She won a bronze medal as part of the Canadian softball team.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.