WILLIAMSPORT — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced has that Ronald Rogers, 31, an inmate at the United States Penitentiary Allenwood has been indicted by the federal grand jury for possessing a weapon in prison and threatening to assault and murder a law enforcement officer.
According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the two-count indictment charges that on April 13, Rogers possessed a piece of plastic-like material with a metal screw sharpened to a point, measuring approximately 6-inches in length. The indictment also charges Rogers with threatening to assault and murder a correctional officer following the recovery of the weapon.
This case was investigated by the federal Bureau of Prisons and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.
If convicted, Algeria faces a maximum term of 15 years’ imprisonment on both counts of the indictment, a fine of up to $500,000 on both counts, and a maximum term of supervised release of three years on each count.
Another inmate, Alfonso Algeria, 39, was indicted by the federal grand jury for possessing a weapon in prison.
According Brandler, the indictment charges that on Sept. 4, 2021, Algeria possessed an approximately 7 1/2-inch long piece of wood, sharpened to a point and wrapped with tape and cord to form a hand grip and lanyard, concealed within his rectal cavity.
If convicted, Algeria faces a maximum term of give years’ imprisonment on the single count of the indictment, a fine of up to $250,000, and a maximum term of supervised release of three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.