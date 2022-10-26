TURBOTVILLE — As students progress throughout their high school years, they are impacted by many different teachers. Some teachers leave an indelible impact on their lives which will never be forgotten.
As part of an effort to show teachers how valued they are, student-athletes who are part of the Warrior Run Class of 2023 on Tuesday presented their jerseys to the teachers who impacted their lives. The jerseys will temporarily be displayed in classrooms as a reminder of the impact teachers have on the lives of students.
Tuesday marked the second year in which the athletes have presented their jerseys, as part of the My Jersey, Your Impact program.
“My Jersey, Your Impact is a time for students to, basically, recognize their teachers by giving them their jerseys to show how much they appreciate them and how much they’ve had a positive impact on their lives,” said Warrior Run High School secretary of student council senior Braeleigh Dunkle.
When presenting the jerseys Tuesday morning, the students explained to each teacher the impact they have had. Twenty-nine fall student athletes participated in the program.
“There’s a lot of tears,” said learning support teacher and student council co-adviser Nicole Morgan.
“We do it because we recognize that it’s important for students to have the opportunity to show that they appreciate their teachers,” said Dunkle. “Sometimes I don’t think teachers get the recognition they deserve, and this is on a more personal level.”
Morgan said one of the reasons the My Jersey, Your Impact program was started was to highlight the relationships between students and faculty.
“We went to a couple different schools and the unanimous statement is that students and staff are not acknowledged for the relationships they build, the effort they put in or the time that they spent here,” said Morgan. “One of the ways we wanted to improve that was through more student and teacher recognition.”
Two senior soccer players, Maggie Sheets and Kiley Bohart, gave their jerseys to Warrior Run choir director Kevin Myers.
“Both have been in my choirs for years, so I have known them since fifth grade,” said Myers. “Knowing you’ve made an impact refuels you. It validates all the hours you put in to caring about people and thinking about what’s best for them.”
Bohart shed tears while presenting her jersey to Myers.
“For me, obviously, it was very emotional because he’s an important person in my life,” said Bohart. “I have him for youth group as well and we really connected outside of the classroom.”
“It was really important to me because, especially last year, he was someone I was talking to because I was struggling with multiple things,” said Sheets.
As a recent transfer student, soccer athlete Jayla Haenle presented her jersey to high school guidance counselor Kristy Sones, for helping her transition to the school.
“I’ve had a bit of a hard time, especially with this being senior year,” said Haenle. “She’s been really, really helpful and making sure to always check in. If I need somebody, she always makes time, so I wanted to choose her for My Jersey, Your Impact.”
“It’s very special,” said Sones, who held back tears.
Senior student football player Austin Confer presented his jersey to physical education teacher Steve Davis.
“It was a great honor,” said Davis. “I was very happy that he came to me and gave me the jersey. It’s definitely heartwarming.”
Dunkle led and organized the project after finding she enjoyed the experience last year.
“I think it went well,” she said. “I’m looking at pictures right now and the teachers were obviously happy with being able to see and hear what students were saying about them.”
My Jersey, Your Impact has three sessions every school year. One for the fall athletes, one for the winter and one for the spring. Athletes who play in all three seasons have the opportunity to give their jersey three times.
Students in other extracurricular activities are also given the opportunity to participate at least once time during the school year.
“If they weld, they can bring their welding helmet, if they cheer outside of school in a competitive team they can bring their uniform,” said Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.