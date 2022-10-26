TURBOTVILLE — As students progress throughout their high school years, they are impacted by many different teachers. Some teachers leave an indelible impact on their lives which will never be forgotten.

As part of an effort to show teachers how valued they are, student-athletes who are part of the Warrior Run Class of 2023 on Tuesday presented their jerseys to the teachers who impacted their lives. The jerseys will temporarily be displayed in classrooms as a reminder of the impact teachers have on the lives of students.

