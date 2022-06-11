LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Public Paddle, introduced a couple of years ago, will again encourage people to get closer to one of America's longest and most historic rivers.
The program loans a canoe or kayak to be used as desired, provided paddlers attend a brief training session and stick with some common sense directives. Basics of boat guidance and housekeeping will also be covered in the session.
Samantha Pearson, Healthy Communities program manager for the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, recently led a training session for prospective canoe or kayak paddlers at Lewisburg Landing. The park area is also the storage site for the watercraft.
Registrants will be asked for a $30 donation, good through season's end in October. In lieu of the fee, Pearson said two hours of in-kind labor would be acceptable.
“We clear weeds from (Lewisburg Landing) and over at Mariah's Garden,” Pearson said. “We might spread mulch, we might water plants. There are a lot of trees we've planted here over the years and we are tending to them by pulling bines off the trees.”
Signing a waiver and use of a life vest at all times will also be required.
Pearson told a Monday night training gathering that leaving word with someone who knows you will be on the river was a good idea.
River levels and a weather forecast can be handy, Pearson added. An online river gauge and hydrograph can tell a paddler a lot about current conditions.
The flow of the river could make it easy for paddlers or they could find it too rough to enjoy. Likewise, the height of the river figures in to the flow of the water.
“From 1.5 feet to 3-feet and flood stage is doable for many people,” Pearson told a Monday night gathering. “From 3 to 6 feet, it is a little harder going upstream but you can do it.
“Above 6 feet, it is going to be flowing pretty fast,” Pearson noted. “If you are a super athlete, you can probably still paddle upstream. Otherwise, don't expect to manage it.”
Pearson said wind speed and direction, available at a weather site, can also make a pleasant paddle something less than satisfying. Pearson's instruction included a reminder that boating and alcohol use to not mix.
“Everyone likes to bring a beer onto the river,” she said. “But don't do it.”
Other tips included coming dressed to swim according. If the water is too hazardous, don't paddle that day. Items in pockets should be removed and kept in a dry place.
Common sense ought to prevail, Pearson added, including not having to struggle going upstream when fatigued. In other words, head out upstream and go with the flow on returning.
The next Lewisburg Public Paddle training session was planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at Lewisburg Landing, St. George and South Front streets.
Taylor Lightman, Lewisburg Neighborhood director, hoped the Lewisburg Public Paddle would help connect people with nature. He added it could be a good opportunity for people who have their own canoes or kayaks to get on the water conveniently.
“If they want to take it for an hour out and back, up to Buffalo Creek or across to the Fence (Drive-In),” Lightman said. “It's for short jaunts around the river and this is a crucial step that bridges the gap and enables that to happen.”
Lightman credited the support of the Degenstein Foundation for ensuring the Public Paddle could be held this year. Other enitities such as the Lendig Lewisburg Foundation have also made it possible.
