MUNCY — Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized local sales affiliates with the CENTURY 21 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
Agents from Century 21 Colonial Real Estate, Muncy, who were recognized include: Cindy Moser, Devin O'Rourke, Patricia Smay and Sarah Boyer.
The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS) which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.