SELINSGROVE — An unidentified juvenile has been charged with making threats against the Selinsgrove Area School District.
According to a press release issued by Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch, the individual has been charged with terroristic threats, stalking, cyber harassment of a child and disorderly conduct.
In the release, Piecuch said Pennsylvania State Police troopers allege the suspect posted on a social media platform that firearms would be brought into the school.
"The alleged offender was posting as another individual in an attempt to get that person in trouble and cause emotional distress," Piecuch stated. "Search warrants and digital forensics were part of the successful effort to identify the true source of the treats."
The threats were deemed not credible, Piecuch stated.
"We take any threats against our schools very seriously," he stated. "If you hear something to see something, you need to say something. Let police decide whether a threat is credible or not. And whether the threat is credible or not, the offender will be held accountable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.