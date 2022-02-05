MILTON — A St. Bernard described as a World War II hero is the namesake of a business which opened in 2020 in Shamokin, and recently partnered with a Danville eatery to open a location in Milton.
Dan Montrose realized his passion for brewing coffee while working at a coffee shop in Elysburg several years ago.
"I said 'this is something I could see myself getting passionate about,'" Montrose reflected. "It's one of those things that clicked."
After consulting with his wife, Krista, Montrose decided to step out and open his own coffee shop.
"I said to her, 'I want to open a coffee shop, with a name that's short,'" he recounted. "She's the one that came up with Bamse."
According to Montrose, Bamse is the name of a heroic dog from Montrose, Scotland, which served during World War II.
"That's my ancestral hometown," Montrose said, of the Scottish town of the same name. "There was an honest to goodness connection."
Wearing a hat bearing the words "dog dad," Montrose noted his passion for canines. He has two Pembroke Welsh Corgis, named Jack and Zelda.
"I absolutely love dogs," Montrose said. "I don't want to go a day without one."
In August 2020, Montrose opened Bamse Coffee in the former Trinity Episcopal Church, on Lincoln Street in Shamokin.
"We transformed the entire sanctuary into a coffee shop," he said. "It's been absolutely fun."
Coffee is roasted right in the shop.
"Every last one is named after a particular dog breed," Montrose said.
At around the same time he opened Bamse Coffee, Christian and Shannon Force opened the PB&J Bar, a vegan restaurant, in Danville.
"We've been supporting them, pretty much from the day they opened," Montrose said. "We talked about our two different businesses."
Christian approached Montrose about partnering together to open Bamse's PB&J Bar. The business opened its doors Jan. 20 at 21 Broadway St., Milton.
"We both see very similar things in Milton that I see in Shamokin," Montrose said. "A huge revitalization effort is happening."
James Stankunas, manager of Bamse's PB&J Bar, started working at the PB&J Bar in Danville in November.
"We specialize in making healthy options available," Stankunas said, of the Milton location. "We serve wellness shots, we have smoothies.
"We have famous burgers, made in house," Stankunas said, adding that the burgers are plant based.
"We specialize in helping people to eat their vegetables," Stankunas said.
Montrose noted that his coffee products which are served at the Milton location are all plant based and include no dairy products.
"Everybody that comes in is very open to the idea of having a plant-based food establishment in the area," Montrose said.
A grand opening celebration for Bamse's PB&J Bar is planned for Friday, Feb. 11. At 7 that evening, an event which Stankunas describes as a "drag-queen cooking show" will be held.
The event will feature a three-course meal.
Montrose and the Forces hope to take their joint business venture to other locations.
"We want to expand quickly," Montrose said. "We want to become a household name. We want to bring vegan food into the popular culture."
