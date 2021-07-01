WATSONTOWN — Even for departments with decibel meters, two veterans of law enforcement said it can be difficult to enforce vehicle noise violations.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite said complaints about noisy vehicles have not been common in areas where he has served.
“In 38 years with (Pennsylvania State Police) and local policing, really the only noise complaints I received were jake breaks on commercial vehicles or dump trucks, along with some loud (exhaust) pipes,” he said.
Like with the Watsontown Police Department, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said his department also receives few complaints about noisy vehicles.
According to Witherite, the Pennsylvania vehicle code has established levels which vehicles must comply with.
However, he said departments must first have decibel meters to enforce violations.
“I don’t know a lot of police departments that have decibel meters,” Witherite said. “They would have to be calibrated by the Department of Transportation.”
Even with the meters, he said it can be difficult to enforce violations.
For example, Witherite said if a group of motorcycles are traveling together, it would be nearly impossible to use a meter to determine if just one of the motorcycles were exceeding the accepted noise level for a single vehicle.
“I don’t think you could assign (police) details to these things,” he said. “It’s very difficult to enforce these noise levels when it is so widely accepted everywhere.”
Zettlemoyer agreed, noting that departments must have decibel meters to even begin enforcing violations. He also noted that groups of vehicles traveling together would make it difficult to use the meters to find one exceeding the limit.
“Obviously, at this point, we don’t have the equipment to determine if the vehicles are violating decibel levels,” he said. “It is a very difficult process to enforce or even determine.”
Witherite said his officers are able to stop a vehicle if they suspect it doesn’t have a muffler. If a vehicle is found to not have a muffler, he said a citation can be issued.
Zettlemoyer also said vehicles should be properly inspected.
“If you’re in at an inspection station, they will make sure (the vehicle) is in compliance,” he said.
Zettlemoyer also encouraged individuals to be respectful when driving through a community.
“If you’re in a residential neighborhood, it’s about being a good citizen and community member,” Zettlemoyer said. “Respect your neighbors and respect the people where you’re driving.”
