Mifflinburg Intermediate School students recognized

Bentley Stahl, Abigail White and Layla Lyons

 Provided

MIFFLINBURG — The October ASPIRES recipients at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School have been announced by Principal Phillip Haggenstaller.

This award is sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club and recognizes students in grades three through five who have shown various positive traits such as responsibility, kindness, reliability, school safety and always trying their best. Students are chosen each month by the homeroom teachers. Each awardee will be given a token cash gift and a special certificate at the final school assembly.

