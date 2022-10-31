Mifflinburg Intermediate School students recognized

MIFFLINBURG — The October ASPIRES recipients at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School have been announced by Principal Phillip Haggenstaller.
This award is sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club and recognizes students in grades three through five who have shown various positive traits such as responsibility, kindness, reliability, school safety and always trying their best. Students are chosen each month by the homeroom teachers. Each awardee will be given a token cash gift and a special certificate at the final school assembly.
Bentley Stahl is representing Mrs. Wright’s homeroom. He is the son of Alicia and Chuckie Stahl and the family lives in Mifflinburg. Bentley’s favorite subject is math and he hopes to become a policeman. His favorite pastime is playing outside.
From Mrs. Warren’s fourth grade, Abigail White is being recognized. Abilgail is the daughter of Jessica and Steven White, and she lives in Mifflinburg along with her three brothers. She lists Math as her favorite subject, and is involved in the school choir, art club and plays soccer outside of school. Abilgail hope to become a vet in the future.
Layla Lyons, a fifth grader in Mrs. Miller’s homeroom, has been selected. She is the daughter of Jessica and John Lyons. She has a brother and sister, and her family lives in Lewisburg. Layla enjoys her writing and grammar classes, playing flute in the school band and is also in the art club. Outside of school, she is involved with the Girl Scouts and is a cheerleader. She wants to pursue a future as a teacher.
For more information about the Kiwanis Club, call 570-966-0623.
