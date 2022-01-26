LEWISBURG — Parking was in short supply midday Tuesday at Country Cupboard about 24 hours after the announcement that the storied restaurant and visitor destination would close at the end of February.
Reaction to the decision by the owners of the complex ranged from shock and devastation to heartbreak and sadness. Reasons cited included the volume of business needed to sustain a restaurant of that size, wholesale prices of food, consequences of the pandemic and staff shortages.
Hotels and a sports bar under the same ownership would remain open and offer a limited number of job opportunities for former Country Cupboard employees.
Andrew Miller, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau executive director, recalled going to Country Cupboard as a young boy. His office is now adjacent to the site of the 77,000-square-foot facility for which a new purpose has not been announced.
“It would be naive to say that it did not cross my mind that it would be an announcement of closing or maybe reducing simply because of the challenges of the last year and half,” Miller recalled of the hours before the announcement. “The hospitality industry is one of the hardest hit. Especially the restaurant industry where many were forced to reinvent themselves and have to rethink things.”
Smaller restaurants have fared better in the last two years, Miller observed, as they tend to have lower overhead and need for inventory.
Miller said he attended the news conference announcing the imminent closure “with a heavy heart.” He noted that Chris Baylor, Country Cupboard co-owner, told him of the difficulty of the decision, as well as telling the staff and the public.
“I could see in (Baylor’s) eyes the emotion about it,” Miller said. “I got emotional about it at the press conference. I give him props and respect for getting up in front of everybody and announcing this decision.”
The loyal fan base of local residents will still present a challenge in view of being short staffed, Miller said. He recalled standing on line last week for over 40 minutes, but no one left the line during the wait.
“Country Cupboard was a great rest stop for people traveling north or south,” Miller said. “What we will continue to hear will be stopping by and saying (they) had no idea.”
Miller said the bureau would do its best to provide the best alternatives for travelers and others who stop, need a bite to eat or event space. Though things will be different, he vowed to be optimistic.
“Though the store may have closed, I think it could present opportunities,” Miller said. “Route 15 will continue to be used by people who do not want to use the (Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project bypass) and want to avoid all the tractor-trailers.”
Miller acknowledged that motor coach tours, which stopped reliably at Country Cupboard, was in decline even before the start of the pandemic. Demographic changes and desires for different travel experiences were cited among the reasons.
He speculated that a new generation of the Baylor family or other ownership could make the most of what he called an “amazing space.”
Jeff Reber, Union County commissioner chair, recalled some of his earliest work experiences were at Country Cupboard. His seven year career stretched from high school through college and included his first professional opportunity as an assistant retail manager.
Reber credited Country Cupboard for drawing people to the region. He said it was clear that the decision was not easy.
“I’ve known the ‘Baylor-Hamms’ for many years,” Reber said. “It is heartbreaking to lose an icon of the region.”
Reber noted that Gary Baylor, one of the founders of Leadership Susquehanna Valley, sponsored his participation in the first class of the leadership group.
Commissioner Stacy Richards speculated that the emergence of the latest variant of COVID-19 must have taken a toll on the business just when there seemed to be an “end in sight.” Richards most appreciated the meeting rooms at the facility which provided space for gatherings of the SEDA-COG Energy Resource Center.
“I don’t know of a place that is like that and has that versatility,” Richards added. “I will always appreciated their contribution to that element of the region.”
Richards noted that the macaroni and cheese served by Country Cupboard, also enjoyed by her parents, would also be missed.
