HARRISBURG — A new program being administrated by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) will soon go into full effect, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
The American Rescue Plan allocated $350 million to the Commonwealth to fund the Pennsylvania Homeowner's Assistance Fund (PAHAF) to respond to housing-related concerns that have arisen due to COVID-19. In June of 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation to officially create the program and authorize PHFA to act as the program administrator.
PAHAF is expected to help mitigate financial hardships for eligible homeowners and to assist in preventing homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services and displacements.
PHFA will begin taking applications Feb. 1. More information about the program can be found at https://pahaf.org.
