District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
LEWISBURG — Charges of driving under the influence third offense (six counts), and turning movements and required signals have been filed against Daniel Nicholas, 29, of North Fourth Street, Lewisburg, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:39 p.m. May 6 at Saint Mary Street and Peach Tree Alley, Lewisburg.
Police said Nicholas exhibited signs of impairment, had his blood test positive for THC and had an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .194%.
Aggravated assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jennifer Case, 40, of Chestnut Street and Pleasant Grove Road, Mifflinburg, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:15 a.m. May 31 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Kelly Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after troopers said Case punched a nurse at the hospital in the chest as the nurse was attempting to take her temperature.
Watsontown police
DUI
WATSONTOWN — Tyler Jacobson, 27, of Watsontown, has been charged as the result of a crash which occurred at 10:10 p.m. May 14 in the 100 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Police said a 1998 Dodge Ram driven by Jacobson struck a parked vehicle. Jacobson was found to be driving with an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .282%. He has been charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.
Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — Police have charged Jordan Allen, 22, of Turbotville, with terroristic threats and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3 p.m. May 20, in Watsontown.
Jordan allegedly threatened to murder a woman. He was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, and released on $30,000 unsecured, supervised, bail.
Possession
WATSONTOWN — Tristan Clayton Davidson, 33, of Milton, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 7:45 p.m. May 31 in the 200 block of Dicson Ave., Watsontown.
Police allege that Davidson was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — Gregorio Calderon Garcia, 63, formerly of Watsontown, has been charged with harassment and disorderly conduct as the result of an alleged incident which happened at 6 p.m. May 20 at Watson Mart, 15 Main St., Watsontown.
Police said Garcia subjected a woman to unwanted physical contact.
Disorderly conduct
WATSONTON — Jamarl Brunson, 42, of Watsontown, has been charged with disorderly conduct as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:49 p.m. May 25 at Watson Mart, 15 Main St., watsontown.
Police said Burnson yelled obscenities at a woman, and followed her into the store.
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:39 p.m. May 31 along Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Pontiac G8 driven by Gabriel Yost, 18, of Milton, made a U-turn and struck a 2019 Ford Ranger driven by Sherri Benjo, 56, of New Berlin. Yost was cited with limitations on turning around.
