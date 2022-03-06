LEWISBURG — Melanie Ortiz, The Lewisburg Studio owner and executive photographer, discovered in high school that she was interested in photography.
However, Ortiz also found that creating original images was as interesting as being in front of a camera. Having done some modeling at fashion shows, in New York, New Jersey and the Philadelphia area, Ortiz started making friends with photographers.
"I just met great, artistic people that really loved their work and loved their jobs," Ortiz said. "I want that, that's what I want in my life."
Enthusiasm for photography was further supported by a college professor who made it clear that it could be a big part of a life.
Otiz said her first work was with a "mall photographer." It was fun, but the work was for someone else and became frustrating.
Ortiz worked with preschoolers for about five years and made friends among the parents. She said they saw how she was with kids and heard she was making photos.
"They started paying me to do family portraits," Ortiz said. "Then one of my co-workers said (their) daughter was getting married."
Ortiz said she had never done a wedding before that. But she agreed, it went well and she found a "niche" in the business.
"Talking to people all day and seeing everyone at their best," Ortiz said. "Seeing their best attire, their best emotions. It just felt so great."
Photography was not a full-time pursuit at first. Ortiz worked at Lowe's for a time, but garnered "do-it-yourself" skills useful in setting up a photography studio.
Ortiz said the goal of portrait photography is to reliably portray the person in front of the camera. Sensing the energy coming off the person and reciprocating was one way Ortiz goes about it.
"I make them forget the camera is there," Ortiz said. "If you have a conversation with somebody and you are that focused on that present with them, it doesn't matter what else is going on in the room. Like when you go on a really good first date."
Ortiz acknowledged John Gardner, previous owner of The Lewisburg Studio, for his support as the business at 419 Market St. changed hands. The studio has two employees, a retoucher and a studio director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.