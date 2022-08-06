WEST MILTON — "Shine" was the theme Re-Creation USA adopted for its sacred show in its 47th season.

The cast, on stage in the Tabernacle at Central Oak Heights Sunday, July 31, did just that in what may be the last live show for a stretch.

Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.