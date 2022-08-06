WEST MILTON — "Shine" was the theme Re-Creation USA adopted for its sacred show in its 47th season.
The cast, on stage in the Tabernacle at Central Oak Heights Sunday, July 31, did just that in what may be the last live show for a stretch.
Director Jay Muller said there have been challenges in filling out a cast, even with a shortened touring season. Muller said auditions for a 48th cast of Re-Creation will be scheduled as soon as possible.
However, Muller said Re-Creation Salute!, a plan to offer online performances using enhanced video of prior shows and introductions by cast members, will debut in September. Composite monthly shows with personal well wishes to veterans will keep the spirit alive.
"Let's say Little Rock, Ark., calls me and say they want the show for that month," Muller said. "I sew it together and I get personal things that say, 'All the veterans in Little Rock, thank you for your service!' With all these bright faces."
They can watch it all month, Muller said, then the next month it will change. Themes will range from a country-flavored show to a Broadway salute.
The voices of the young men and women fit together seamlessly on musical numbers which ranged from contemporary Christian favorites such as "Awesome God" to tunes associated with vacation Bible schools. "God Bless the USA," acknowledged the group's frequent performances for veterans in Veteran's Administration's hospitals.
Cast, crew, alumni and supporters gathered afterward. Military veterans who'd seen the show were thanked for their service.
Cora Sandrick, a Re-Creation member from Milton, said experience gained in the group included personal growth.
"Re-Creation not only helps you as a performer, but they also care about your individual being," she said. "Which means a lot because coming in here I would say I was lost as a young adult."
Sandrick credited Jay and Mary Muller for their real guidance as well as professional expertise.
"I'm going to work toward going to college," she added. "I have to take my SATs for now. But I am really excited for my next chapter in life after this."
Nick Marloff, a six-year cast member from Bloomsburg, said the message of the evening included looking forward to the next step for cast members and others. As was also mentioned, he said Re-Creation was also a field for personal growth.
"I am not the same person I was when I first came in, in a plethora of ways," Marloff said. "I didn't come in as a leader or a forward thinker. Now I am the road manager of a group who has gone to 49 of 50 states and led the group. I've loved every step of the way."
Marloff also credited Mary Muller for developing the voices of the cast which result in silky harmonies.
Bob Snyder, of Watsontown, said he and his wife Cindy had been following Re-Creation for many years.
"We just enjoy the program so much," Snyder said. "I am a veteran too, so that means a lot to me as well."
Snyder said the close of the last live show for now was a sad occasion.
"God has a plan," Cindy Snyder, said on behalf of the cast and crew. "It's all in God's planning and faith will get them where he wants them to be."
Cindy said she had seen many Milton Area High School students audition and join Re-Creation through her years as a school employee.
Connie Cline, of York, said she has followed Re-Creation since the group's first year. Her church hosted the group two weeks before the Central Oak Heights appearance. Many years before, her home church rented a chapel to accommodate the expected crowd.
Guest performers on the Central Oak Heights stage included Elliot Muller, the son of the director and his wife Mary. Black Wolf and the Thief, Ohio-based friends of Re-Creation, also contributed to the performance.
