LEWISBURG — The second phase of the PRIME (Patient Room Improvement, Modernization and Enhancement) project at Evangelical Community Hospital was opened in June.
Hospital staff and others were given a tour of the new unit devoted to critical care before it opened. “PRIME II” was built within the original hospital structure and will tie into the intermediate care facilities of the first phase.
Officials noted the 12 patient rooms were each at least two to nearly three times as large as rooms in the existing intensive care unit. The extra space would more easily accommodate larger pieces of equipment needed for critical care.
Two rooms are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) approved with in-ceiling lifts. Of them, one was a designated a bariatric room for a “person of size.” Each room is private with its own bathroom and family space.
The color of the floor material even has a use, distinguishing a caregiver area from a patient area from a family area. There are also pull-out couches for family members in recognition the value of family support in recovery of an individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.