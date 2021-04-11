MILTON — A little over one week after the official groundbreaking was held for the Milton Area School District’s $14.1 million project to renovate the high school athletic stadium and to build a wellness facility, that project is moving forward at a rapid pace.
Milton Athletic Director Rod Harris said demolition of the old stadium was recently completed. Currently, he said contractors are removing dirt as part of a re-grading process.
In addition, Harris said utilities are being relocated and an embankment at the southern end of the facility is being removed to make room for the new stadium.
In the coming days, Harris said the stadium light bases will be installed, construction of a new concession stand will begin, and layout of the ticket booths and restrooms will occur.
The following companies have been contracted by the school board for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, of Dillsburg, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
In addition, the district will be purchasing a 2,500-person capacity bleacher system and press box from Southern Bleacher, of Texas, for $965,000.
The stadium, which will feature a turf field and all-weather track, is expected to be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 athletic season.
The 18,495-square-foot wellness facility is expected to be completed at a later time.
