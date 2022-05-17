HUGHESVILLE — Billtown Blues Association organizers are coming down the home stretch after a year-long effort to organize their signature event, the Billtown Blues Festival, to be held June 10-12 in Hughesville.
This year’s event offers long standing-tradition, with Uptown Music Collective, of Williamsport, to be featured twice. The group will kick off the event at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, and return to the stage at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
Local and regional acts will prove once again perform. Coming to Billtown for the first tme, from Ithaca N.Y., will be Raedwald Howland-Bolton.
Also scheduled to perform are Ann Kerstetter and the Billy Price Band.
Saturday, June 11, will feature the Becky Blue Blues Band followed by 2022 Solo/Duo Audition winner Neil Tapp, and Audition band winner, Chris LaRose and the Hex Highway Blues Band.
Saturday performers will also include EG Kight and Greg Piccolo with Heavy Juice.
Fresh from the 43rd annual Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Sue Foley will also be featured. She was a double winner at the awards, for Best Traditional Blues Album for "Pinky's Blues" and the Koko Taylor Award for Traditional Blues Female Artist.
Also on Saturday, staying with the BBA’s formula of presenting traditional Chicago blues, will be guitarist and singer Lurrie Bell. Closing out Saturday will be GA-20.
Acoustic soloist Chris Purcell will be featured during Sunday's Billtown Gospel Review. Veronika Jackson will also perform.
Slim and the Perkolators will close the festival.
For more information on the festival, visit www.billtownblues.org.
Tickets are available online, by mail order, and walk up at three locations, CAC in Williamsport, The Lockard Agency in Hughesville, and by appointment in Lewisburg by emailing pa2albania@yahoo.com.
