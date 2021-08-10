WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — State Police at Milton have charged a 25-year-old New Columbia man with felony rape unconscious victim, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent stemming from allegations he had intercourse with a woman after she had fallen asleep.
Ky Andrew Getz has been charged. He was arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg, and remanded to Union County Jail, unable to post bail, according to court papers. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg. The alleged incident took place around 2:15 p.m. Aug. 8 along Gray Hill Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Court papers indicate Getz was massaging the woman with her laying face down when she awakened to him engaging in sexual intercourse.
Troopers said that during an interview with Getz, he admitted he pulled her pants down and engaged in sexual intercourse, to which the alleged victim did not respond.
