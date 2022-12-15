Children's hospital marks 28 years

DANVILLE — On Dec. 14, 1994, Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital opened its doors to Central Pennsylvania and admitted its first patients. Now 28 years and hundreds of thousands of patients later, the hospital is still committed to providing exemplary care throughout the community through its outpatient clinics and inpatient units in Danville and at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.
“Every year we celebrate the hospital’s birthday, we are reminded of the truly remarkable journey of this children’s hospital and the gratitude we have for the ongoing support from our communities,” said Frank Maffei, MD, chair of pediatrics. “As we face an unprecedented rise in viral infections, we are grateful for not only the bricks and mortar that make up the hospital, but our people. We are fortunate to have a highly talented pediatric-focused staff who are committed to the care of children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.