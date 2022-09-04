MONTOURSVILLE — UPMC recently welcomed Danielle McGovern, D.O., and Sunkesula Sagar, D.O., to the primary care team in Montoursville.
McGovern received her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia. She completed her residency in Family Medicine with Abington Family Medicine Jefferson Health, Jenkintown.
