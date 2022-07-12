New Columbia man dies in Carbon County crash

KIDDER TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released the identity of a 34-year-old New Columbia man killed in a crash which occurred at 12:48 a.m. Monday, July 11, at mile marker 276 eastbound along Interstate 80, Kidder Township, Carbon County.
Troopers said a commercial motor vehicle driven by the New Columbia man was involved in a crash with a passenger van, with both sustaining "major impact damage from the collision."
The New Columbia man and two passengers — an unidentified 73-year-old woman from Newark, N.J., and a 36-year-old unidentified man from Passiac, N.J. — were found dead when troopers arrived on scene.
"Responding troopers provided medical assistance to numerous passengers prior to EMS arriving," a release by troopers stated. "The operator of the passenger van was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.
"All surviving passengers were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for medical treatment," the release continued. "The names of the deceased individuals will be released at a later date, pending next of kind notification."
The crash remains under investigation, with the release of additional details pending.
Units responding to the crash included the Troop N Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Troop N Forensic Services Unit, Lake Harmony Fire Department, Albrightsville Fire Department, Lake Harmony EMS, White Haven EMS and Pocono Mountain Regional EMS.
