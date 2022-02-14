Judge Michael H. Sholley, Lewisburg Sentence
• Jeffrey J. Irvine, 39, of Mifflinburg, was found guilty of felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer and was sentenced to one to seven years confinement. Irvine was also found guilty of three counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and sentenced to six months to two years confinement for each.
State Police At Milton DUI/possession
LEWISBURG — A New York man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 8:42 p.m. Feb. 12 along North Derr Drive and Rural Avenue, Lewisburg, Union County.
Troopers said a 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by Dwayne Hatter, 50, of Painted Post, N.Y., was stopped for an alleged violation. Hatter allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI and possession of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 1:10 p.m. Feb. 11 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Jonathon M. Moralez, 31, of Milton, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2003 Kenworth driven by Jordan A. Brown, 28, of Washington, police noted. Both drivers were belted.
Moralez will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 3:41 p.m. Feb. 11 along Continental Boulevard at Jerseytown Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Kimberly D. Blow, 39, of Sayre, was traveling west in a 2016 Toyota Highlander when the vehicle went through a stop sign and was struck by a northbound 2014 Subaru Legacy driven by Jennifer O. Keating, 62, of Lewisburg, police reported. Both drivers and a passenger in the Toyota were belted.
Police said Blow will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Hit and run
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following an alleged hit-and-run crash at 4:55 p.m. Feb. 7 along Market Street, Limestone Township, Union County.
An unidentified vehicle struck the right bumper of a parked 2021 Mazda 3, then fled the scene.
Disorderly conduct
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Watsontown man was cited after a traffic stop at 8:05 a.m. Nov. 27 along Broadway and Queen streets, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2000 Ford F-250 was stopped for an alleged violation.
Dissemination intimate image
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a Childline report involving a 17-year-old Danville girl.
The alleged incident was reported at 4 p.m. Feb. 2 in Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Criminal mischief
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 14-foot Suretrac enclosed trailer was damaged and a 2021 Sureload vandalized sometime between 12:45 and 3:15 p.m. Feb. 11 along Melmar Drive, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said the damages were to the property of Christopher Miller, 37, of Lewisburg.
Retail theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an alleged theft reported at 1:54 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Dollar General, 16786 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
A black female, approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and wearing grey leggings and a pink sweatshirt is the suspect. She allegedly fled north in a silver Dodge Charger and an older white male was observed in the passenger seat. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Mount Carmel man allegedly stole $46.45 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 10 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Jeffery Deitrick, 56, allegedly stole the merchandise between 2:02 and 2:07 p.m. Jan. 22.
Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating the alleged theft of $4,190 from Harvey’s Mart, Millmont, by a store employee.
The alleged incident was reported between noon Jan. 27 and 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the store, located at 14648 Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Union County. An unnamed 17-year-old Millmont boy was arrested.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A New Berlin man was determined to have been driving under the influence following a crash at 7:17 p.m. Jan. 22 along Route 104 and Mitchell Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
A 2001 Cadillac Deville driven by Jeffrey Bowers, 66, of New Berlin, crashed and Bowers was arrested, police noted.
State Police At Laporte Natural death
HILLSGROVE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a deceased male at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 12 along Route 87, Hillsgrove Township, Sullivan County.
Patrick Hobbs, 66, was determined to have died due to natural causes.
