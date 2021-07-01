MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT District 3 has named Scott Posey as Employee of the Month for July 2021.
Posey, a transportation construction inspector (TCI) in the Construction Unit, is responsible for inspection of all phases of transportation construction work. His work includes ensuring specifications and policies on contracted construction projects followed.
Safe work zones, reading and interpreting project plans, obtaining proper representative samples from incorporated materials on projects and tracking and making daily payments for work completed are among areas which receive his attention.
During the 2020 construction season, Posey served as the lead inspector for a 7 mile paving project in Columbia County. He was solely responsible for handling the large amount of material sampling on the project. After completion, the project was awarded with a national paving award.
In the winter of 2020-2021, Scott divided his time in the Systematic Technique to Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania's Pavements (STAMPP) unit while also inspecting the dstrict-wide Reimbursable Activity Report (RAR) projects. He handled both assignments with exceptional results.
The Regional Traffic Management Center provided a formal letter of thanks for Posey's notification of work necessary for Regional Center Road System (RCRS) updates noting his timeliness and accuracy.
Posey, well-liked by peers and willing to assist others when needed, is conscientious about his work and the results. Likewise, a strong work ethic finds him doing more than what is asked for as an employee. Posey is a five-year PennDOT employee, lives in Columbia County with his wife Jan and their son Ty.
He also enjoys supporting his son's extracurricular activities such as flying aircraft and watching him win competitive shooting matches. Other interests include fishing, hunting or running retrievers in hunt test matches in numerous locations.
