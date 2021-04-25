WILLIAMSPORT – CSTK Bethlehem, an award-winning authorized dealership for Thermo King products, has donated truck and trailer refrigeration units to Pennsylvania College of Technology for instructional use in the college’s diesel technology program.
The SB210 Thermo King unit is located on the front of a trailer and is used for large-volume, long distance refrigeration. It replaces an older Thermo King unit, offering newer technology like an electronic throttling valve, plug-and-play communications, an SR-2 controller for temperature management, and an EMI-3000 reduced maintenance system, all of which are standard on current Thermo King refrigeration units.
The Thermo King T800 is mounted to box trucks up to 28 feet long that service regional travel refrigeration. It, too, offers new technology, such as a high-efficiency scroll compressor, an electronic throttling valve, SmartPower electric standby, a TSR-2 control system, and an EMI-2000 reduced maintenance system.
“This donation will give our students real-world training on how to properly maintain and repair refrigeration units,” said Brad R. Conklin, instructor of diesel equipment technology. “A refrigeration unit that breaks down on the road could cost a company over $100,000 in lost product, so potential employers will find this experience valuable when hiring our students.”
“CSTK’s support with these donations provides immediate impact for Penn College’s mission to offer advanced technology hands-on education,” said Chris Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations. “The company’s partnership with Penn College and the diesel technology program is greatly appreciated, and we sincerely thank them for their willingness to contribute these refrigeration units for our students.”
“We at CSTK are extremely proud that we have established a strong partnership with Penn College and have great hopes that our donation will help train and create tomorrow’s difference makers,” said Mike Greaves, service manager for CSTK Bethlehem. “We will continue to do our best to provide the most up-to-date equipment in order to allow the college’s instructors to train on the most current material and produce quality graduates, so they have success no matter where they go.”
Thermo King is a leader in transport temperature control systems for trucks, trailers, buses and rail cars with eight locations across the United States. Refrigeration units help keep food and produce at specific temperatures while being transported, and they are also playing a role in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that must be stored at a low temperatures.
