MILTON — Members of the St. Joseph Catholic Church were pleasantly surprised as a steady stream of cars lined the driveway of the church’s parish center one week ago.
For more than 20 years, the church has been holding fish dinners each Friday during Lent. That tradition was cut short one year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out just two weeks into Lent.
Father John Hoke said his congregation wrestled with the decision on whether to resume holding the dinners this year, due to the ongoing pandemic.
“I got more positive pressure, impulse, to do this from the community than from the parish,” Hoke said. “A lot of my volunteers said ‘I don’t think this will work.’ I thought we needed to go ahead and try it.
“So many people in the community look forward to this.”
Take-out only fish dinners are available for purchase from 4 to 6:30 p.m. each Friday, through March 27, at the parish center along Cemetery Road near Milton.
Hoke said it was “a big surprise” when 300 dinners were sold one week ago, on the first Friday in Lent.
“We thought we would do a little over 100 people,” he said. “We ordered a little over 200 rolls.”
Hoke noted that volunteers helping with the dinner purchased more rolls when they saw the steady stream of vehicles coming to the parish center.
He said the big opening-week turnout was on par with the number of individuals who turned out for the sit-down dinners in previous years.
“I think (the number of attendees) varies from week to week,” Hoke said. “Ash Wednesday and the Friday after is the biggest meal, it’s around 300 or more. After that, it drops off.”
Those who help with the dinners were happy to see so many people turn out to purchase the carry-out meals.
“They were surprised and delighted,” Hoke said. “We were glad to see the smiles on the people coming up, putting in their orders... It was good to see people we hadn’t seen in over a year.”
Each meal includes a fried fillet of fish, macaroni and cheese, roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, applesauce and cake.
The cost is $12, a slight increase over previous years due to the take-out containers which needed to be purchased to serve the meals in.
Hoke noted that all of the necessary precautions are being taken in order to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
Preparations take place throughout the week. Ann Chiccino, one of approximately 20 volunteers who help prepare and serve the meals, said preparations begin with cleanup on Saturdays and taking inventory on Sundays.
“We had eight potato peelers in here (on Wednesday),” Chiccino said, while preparing fish on Thursday morning.
Each Thursday, volunteers prepare the fish and make cakes for the weekly meals and prepare other food items.
Weekly, Chiccino said 200 pounds of fish, 200 pounds of potatoes and four bins of macaroni and cheese are prepared for the dinners.
“Like all the other restaurants and food vendors, we are complying with state regulations,” Hoke said. “We felt the best way to do it would be a drive up.
“People have been very, very delighted and satisfied that they get a good meal.”
He said the church has seen some benefits in serving the meals in drive-up fashion.
“Doing carry outs is so much less work than washing dishes and serving tables,” Hoke said.
He noted that the church will continue to adjust in order to best carry out its traditions.
“It’s just a matter of adjustment,” he said. “We need to adjust, keep the COVID restrictions. We need to try to continue our traditions the best we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.