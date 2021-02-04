LEWISBURG — Tim Karr, president of Villager Realty, announced the Agent of the Quarter for the last quarter of 2020 in each of the three villager offices.
Gretchen Bellott was selected as the All Villager Realty Agent of the Quarter.
Bellott was distinguished by the Danville office, while in Northumberland Jessica Herman was chosen Agent of the Quarter. Lewisburg selected Associate Broker Sabra Karr for recognition.
The criteria for Agent of the Quarter includes sales production, community and industry service, as well as spirit and attitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.