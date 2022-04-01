LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has joined the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), Gift of Life Donor Program and organ procurement organizations throughout the country in a statewide campaign to promote organ and tissue donation.
Gift of Life is encouraging individuals to register to become an organ, tissue, and cornea donor which is as easy as visiting donors1.org.
