TURBOTVILLE — Members of the Shikelimo Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently took part in a Day of Service Project at the Historic Warrior Run Church near Turbotville.
Members cleaned more than 70 tombstones, using the same chemical solution that is used in Washington D.C. to clean national monuments and the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
Many of the stones will need additional work, members noted.
