MILTON — Noting the threat of “an active shooter” schools in the Milton Area School District will operate under a virtual learning model Wednesday, Dec. 8.
In a release posted Tuesday evening on the district website, it was noted that Milton received “a call about an active shooter threat against the school.”
“Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for a complete and thorough investigation, all schools in the Milton Area School District will be 100% virtual tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 8,” the release said.
In a media release issued late Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the district has "identified the source" of the threat.
"At this point in the evening, it has been determined that there is no immediate threat to the safety of students and staff," she said. "The investigation continues with the Milton Area School District and the Milton Borough Police Department working collaboratively to follow all leads to ensure the investigation is completed in a thorough manner."
It was noted that no curbside meal pickup will be available Wednesday.
Keegan said additional information on the threat will be released Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the threat should contact the Milton Police Department at 570-742-8757.
"We appreciate all the information provided by the community," Keegan said.
The threat was not mentioned during a Milton Area School District school board meeting held Tuesday evening. The board met in an executive session for 50 minutes during the meeting.
