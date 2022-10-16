WILLIAMSPORT — Holding onto her dog Bentley, a Williamsport business owner rode out the winds and rain from the recent onslaught of Hurricane Ian in her fifth-wheel camper.
Wendy Weaver, owner of Weaver Wireless Consultants of Williamsport, expanded her business into Ocala, Fla., in January. She was staying in that area when Hurricane Ian struck in September.
"It looked like it was going to be coming up to Tampa at first. That's only an hour south of where I'm at," said Weaver.
Weaver considered leaving her camper, but decided she would hunker down through the hurricane, knowing she had fuel for a generator and that she was properly prepared to be off grid for more than a week. She also knew she would not have to worry about flooding, as her camper was backed up to a 15- to 20-foot retention pond ditch meant to fill up before it came to any of the campers in the area.
"I was really keeping an eye on the 75 mile-an-hour winds," said Weaver. "If it was gonna be stronger than 75, I would leave or figure something out."
She was offered to go to a house in the area, which she felt would have been safe. But they didn't have any internet and wanted to keep in touch with her family.
Weaver posted her experiences with the hurricane on Facebook and gave frequent updates while the hurricane was happening.
"It was more important to me to stay in contact with my family and friends, mostly my family in Alaska and family in Pennsylvania, so that they knew I was going to be OK and I could talk to them of Facebook Live," said Weaver. "If I started getting too scared or nervous, I would give them updates every so often. My Facebook page, Wendy Weaver, has all of my live videos from pretty much three days of updates."
Weaver's most fretful moment came between 2:30 and 6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, when the hurricane was at its worst. Knowing it was going to get bad the night before, she made preparations by setting aside a helmet and harness, by packing important survival gear away in a backpack and by writing on her arm her full name, date of birth, her dog's name, her family members phone numbers. She also had a first aid kit packed so that if she was found unconscious people would be able to help her.
"It got real," said Weaver. "I went to bed knowing that I would have that (helmet) if I needed to to put on and by 2:30 in the morning, sure enough, the camper was rocking pretty good and pouring down rain. I said, 'OK, now's the time,' so I put my helmet on, which was like a bicycle helmet, strapped my 30-pound backpack to my back and took the harness onto my dog and tied my leash onto me to him. We wrapped in blankets and just hunkered down."
Weaver noted that the wind sounded like planes flying overhead and that rain was pounding down onto her camper rhythmically.
"It was definitely the scariest storm I've ever experienced in my life," said Weaver.
When the hurricane had passed Weaver saw that the water levels were fine, nothing blew away and none of the trees had fallen around her. While the area she was staying in more or less unscathed in comparison to other areas, Weaver noticed a lot of the grocery stores lacking a lot of supplies.
"We're only an hour-and-a-half away from where it made landfall," said Weaver. "Everybody scattered and came up to the the outer lying areas to buy up all the food in the grocery stores, so we are feeling it big time for the groceries, the water, milk, bread, all of that stuff. They're all just wiped right now."
The temperature also dropped ramatically, to about 50 degrees.
Weaver believes that her frequent updates of Facebook were what kept her going throughout the hurricane.
"That's how I got through it," said Weaver. "That's how I coped, I had fun. That was my way of not going to let it get me down or work me up. I was in for the long haul, so make the best of it."
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
