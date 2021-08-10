LEWISBURG — All candidates whose names appear on the ballot will be automatically included in the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Voters Guide for the Nov. 2 Municipal Election.
Write-in candidates will be considered for inclusion in the Voters Guide if they meet the legal qualifications for the office and formally announce their candidacy at least 60 days prior to the election. The candidates must also meet two or more of the following requirements: Have a campaign organization or a funding base; address a variety of issues pertinent to the office being sought; represent a third or minor party; or have been endorsed by a major party.
Declared write-in candidates must provide written documentation that they meet the above criteria. In addition, write-in candidates must notify the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area — at 570-524-4439 or lwvlewisburgarea@gmail.com — of their interest in being included in the Fall Voters Guide no later than Sept. 3.
Candidates who do not notify the league at least 60 days before the election will not be included in the printed guide. However, if they contact the league and meet two or more of the other requirements, the can be included as a write-in candidate on Vote411.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.